Fact check: Viral clip of shark on Jamaican streets during Hurricane Melissa is AI-generated

A video claiming to show a shark gliding through a flooded street in Jamaica set social media on fire this week. But it has turned out to be fake. The viral clip, which surfaced on TikTok, was created using AI, Newsweek confirmed. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm.(REUTERS)

The video, shared by a TikTok account, shows murky water rushing down a street as a fin cuts through the flood. “Look, look, that is a shark,” someone says behind the camera. The clip racked up more than two million views within a day, just as Hurricane Melissa approached Jamaica’s coastline.

According to Newsweek, the storm made landfall on Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane with winds hitting 185 mph, making it the most powerful hurricane in Jamaica’s recorded history. The National Hurricane Center issued repeated alerts urging residents to take cover, calling it “an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

A familiar storm-season hoax

Every hurricane season brings its wave of fake shark videos. Since the first viral “shark on a highway” image appeared in 2012, these clips have resurfaced almost every year. During 2022’s Hurricane Ian, one such video turned out to be real, showing a small shark in a flooded Florida backyard, but this time, it is pure fiction.

According to Newsweek, TikTok creator @yulian_studios makes AI-generated visual content, as noted on the account’s profile. The shark clip followed the same pattern: realistic water effects, dramatic commentary, and a quick pan that makes the scene feel authentic. In the video, a voice gasps, “The ocean just came up onto the road,” before shouting, “It’s swimming past the cars!”

While the creator tagged the video as AI-made, most viewers did not notice it. Comments poured in from users worried about loved ones in Jamaica.

One user, @qweenmanifesting3, wrote, “Can you please stop with the AI when we are seeking real [information] about our families and country’s safety?” Another added, “AI is getting out of hand.”

Hurricane Melissa’s real danger

Beyond the internet noise, the real situation in Jamaica remains dire. At least seven people across the Caribbean have been killed in storm-related incidents. Homes were flooded, power lines toppled, and entire coastal areas were submerged.

Also Read: Olympian Dawn Harper-Nelson and husband stranded in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa batters the island: ‘This is mayhem’

Wildlife groups on the island urged residents to stay alert. “As Hurricane Melissa approaches, remember that wildlife will also be affected. Seabirds, boas, and even crocodiles may turn up near homes. Please stay safe and avoid harming them,” wrote @RoostersWorldja on X.

Authorities have asked people to remain sheltered until the storm clears. The hurricane is expected to move toward eastern Cuba and then the Bahamas next.

Also Read: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica, strongest to hit island | Top points

FAQs:

Was there really a shark swimming in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa?

No, the video was AI-generated and confirmed to be fake by Newsweek.

Who created the viral shark video?

The video was made by TikTok user @yulian_studios, known for AI content.

How strong was Hurricane Melissa when it hit Jamaica?

It struck as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of around 185 mph.