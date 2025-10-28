Jennifer Lopez teams up with Linda Perry for viral Nicki Minaj TikTok mashup trend

Jennifer Lopez has proved once again that she understands how to keep up with the latest viral trends on the internet—and this time, she recruited an iconic singer. The 56-year-old recently went viral for a fun TikTok duet with Linda Perry. Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry for a fun duet on TikTok.

The duo teamed up for a mashup of 4 Non Blondes’ classic 1992 hit What’s Up? and Nicki Minaj’s 2012 rap song Beez in the Trap. The trend, created by TikTok user @dj.auxlord, has become one of the platform’s biggest viral moments this month, inspiring millions of videos and celebrity recreations.

Big names like Jimmy Fallon, Malala Yousafzai, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Marcello Hernández have all joined in, but Jennifer Lopez took it a step further by inviting the original What’s Up? singer herself.

Jennifer Lopez, Linda Perry light up TikTok

In Lopez’s TikTok video, which has crossed more than six million views, she and Perry can be seen performing a mashup together in the studio. Lopez is dressed up in a stylish leopard-print coat and dark sunglasses while lip-syncing to Perry’s powerful vocals. Meanwhile, Perry, who is known for her rock background, surprises the fans by mimicking Nicki Minaj’s sharp verses.

Lopez captioned the post, “What’s up? GUESS WHO! I said HEYYY @reallindaperry 😍,” giving a playful nod to the original lyrics.

Fans react

Fans could not get enough of the duo as they showered praises in the comments section across TikTok and Instagram, with several of them calling Lopez the winner of the trend. One fan wrote, “Jennifer, you won this trend.” Another added, “Just imagine a song with these legends together.”

The mashup has also been embraced by the artists behind the songs. Linda Perry posted her own version of the trend with singer Sophia Treadway, and Nicki Minaj showed her support by reposting a fan video.

The duo does it again

Lopez and Perry even made a follow-up video the next day, switching roles for extra fun. In this version, Perry performs her own song “What’s Up?” while Lopez takes on Minaj’s verses, spinning in on a chair for dramatic effect.

