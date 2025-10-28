Miami lifestyle influencer dies at 25: TikTok star Ben Bader dies ‘extremely suddenly’, girlfriend shares

Influencer Ben Bader, known for sharing financial advice and lifestyle tips, died at the age of 25, his girlfriend Reem shared on social media. In a video, Reem talked about Bader’s kindness, adding that he passed away "extremely suddenly.” Ben Bader was known on social media for sharing lifestyle content and financial advice. (Instagram/@benhbader)

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life,” Reem said in her emotional tribute. She uploaded the video on October 26, sharing that the TikTok star passed away on October 23.

“He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

What caused Ben Bader’s death?

Reem shared that the influencer’s cause of death is still unknown. “No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden.”

She recalled talking to him hours before his death, adding that it was on the day they were supposed to meet for dinner. “There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Not just TikTok, she also shared a series of Instagram Stories expressing her love for Bader. In one post, she shared a conversation she had with Bader. In another, she wrote, “Being loved by you was the greatest privilege I was ever given,” while sharing a picture which shows her hugging Bader.

Across social media, friends and fans shared their tributes for the influencer. “You’re the best friend anyone could’ve ever asked for and I will forever thank God that I was lucky enough to be one of them,” wrote Bader’s friend Jimmy Farley on Instagram. “The boys and I will be honoring your name and looking out for the fam until the day we join you too my brother.”