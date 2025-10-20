Who was Stacey Hatfield? Popular influencer dies after rare complication during home birth

Stacey Hatfield, also known as Warnecke, a Melbourne-based nutritionist and social media influencer, has died following a rare complication during a home birth. Her husband, Nathan, paid tribute to her as his “soul mate.” Stacey, passionate about healthy living, built a large following sharing recipes and advice. Stacey Hatfield was food content creator and nutritionist, she amassed 17.3K followers on Instagram. (@naturalspoonfuls/Instagram)

Also read: Ace Frehley has died; guitar icon's team gives latest update on health struggles

Who was Stacey Hatfield ?

Stacey Hatfield was a food content creator as well, and had 17.3K followers on Instagram. On her website, Natural Spoonfuls, she described her journey with health challenges,“My personal health journey began due to a never-ending cycle of digestive issues, skin problems, a lack of energy, low immunity, moodiness & unwanted excess weight (the list goes on!).”

Nathan revealed Stacey passed on September 29 after giving birth to their first child, Axel, at home.

Axel was delivered safely, but Stacey was rushed to hospital and could not be saved. “Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts,” Nathan wrote.

In his tribute, he described Stacey as the “light of my life” and recalled their wedding in the Maldives as the happiest day of his life. “I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. Words can't do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her. She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it. As her husband, I couldn't ask for a better partner. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being I've ever known. She made me the man I am today and everything I have in life is all thanks to her. The happiest day of my life was getting to marry her, my best friend, on a white sand beach in the Maldives.”

Nathan also spoke of Stacey’s love of nature and simple living. “She was most at home in nature, surrounded by trees and sand at her feet. She lived her whole life with an appreciation for everything she had and cared not for materialistic possessions. Her favourite pastime was reading a book with a mug of green tea and our French Bulldog, Winter, by her side.”

He said becoming a mother had been Stacey’s dream. “It was her life's biggest dream to be a mum. She did it. On her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it. She loved being pregnant and over the last 9 months told our son she loved him every day. She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him. She loved him so much and still continues to love him.”

Nathan also shared memories of their travels. “A traveller at heart, we visited numerous countries together. We climbed mountains in the Arctic fjords of Norway and swam in the blue lakes of Switzerland. I'm so happy that we got to share these memories together, they're ones I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Stacey Hatfield's professional achievements

He highlighted her professional achievements, “Stace was a self-starter with an unparalleled work ethic. In 2019 she founded her first company 'Natural Spoonfuls', working with brands to promote her ethos of a natural, additive and toxin-free lifestyle. In 2023, she expanded her workload and developed the social media content creation company 'Waffl', a brand that brought social media content development for food brands on a large scale. I'm so proud of her for everything she achieved in her professional life and I was privileged enough to be able to help her complete her vision throughout the years.”

Ending his tribute, Nathan said, “Thank you to everyone that has reached out during this heartbreaking and incomprehensible time. This is truly a post I would never think I would ever have to make. If there's one thing that I can try and reconcile in this horrible time, it is that her last moments on earth were the happiest I've ever seen her. Her memory will remain with those of us that knew her as the ditzy, green-eyed, blond-haired girl whose smile could fill a room. Thank you for a wonderful life together, my love. I know this isn't the end, I look forward to seeing you again someday.”