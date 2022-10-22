Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 3 off Mexico's coast

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Category 3 Hurricane Roslyn: “Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts,” the NHC said.

Category 3 Hurricane Roslyn: Satellite image taken of hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico.(AP)
AFP |

Hurricane Rosyln strengthened to Category 3 on Saturday, becoming a major storm as it approached Mexico's West coast, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Roslyn is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Topics
mexico
