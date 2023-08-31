Hurrincane Idalia live updates: Tropical storm hits Florida and Georgia, thousands face power cuts

On Wednesday morning, August 30, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Keaton Beach, along Florida's Gulf Coast near Tallahassee. It later hit Florida's Big Bend area with winds of 125 miles per hour. The storm’s strength declined as it moved toward north Florida and into Georgia. Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. In the night, it moved into the southeastern part of South Carolina. Strong winds and heavy rains caused flooding and damage in various areas.

Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother’s home had stood, as she searches for anything salvageable from the trailer home her grandfather had acquired in 1973 and built multiple additions on to over the decades, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)