Hurrincane Idalia live updates: Tropical storm hits Florida and Georgia, thousands face power cuts

Aug 31, 2023 12:51 PM IST

  • Florida began assessing the damage Wednesday from Idalia's flooding after the powerful storm inundated coastal communities and knocked out power to thousands

On Wednesday morning, August 30, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Keaton Beach, along Florida's Gulf Coast near Tallahassee. It later hit Florida's Big Bend area with winds of 125 miles per hour. The storm’s strength declined as it moved toward north Florida and into Georgia. Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. In the night, it moved into the southeastern part of South Carolina. Strong winds and heavy rains caused flooding and damage in various areas.

Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother’s home had stood, as she searches for anything salvageable from the trailer home her grandfather had acquired in 1973 and built multiple additions on to over the decades, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:51 PM

    Terrifying video shows waves crashing in Charleston, South Carolina: Watch

  • Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:25 PM

    Tallahassee, Tampa international airports expected to resume full operations

    Tampa International Airport is expected to resume its full operations at 3 am on Thursday, August 31. After Idalia moved away from the area, the airport faced some flooding. However, the storm caused no serious damage. Tallahassee International Airport is also set to resume operations.

  • Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:01 PM

    Here are peak wind gusts from around South Carolina

    Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach yesterday, flooding streets, downing power lines, breaking strees and causing mass destruction of houses. Here are the peak wind gusts from around South Carolina.

