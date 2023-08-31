Hurrincane Idalia live updates: Tropical storm hits Florida and Georgia, thousands face power cuts
Florida began assessing the damage Wednesday from Idalia's flooding after the powerful storm inundated coastal communities and knocked out power to thousands
On Wednesday morning, August 30, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Keaton Beach, along Florida's Gulf Coast near Tallahassee. It later hit Florida's Big Bend area with winds of 125 miles per hour. The storm’s strength declined as it moved toward north Florida and into Georgia. Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. In the night, it moved into the southeastern part of South Carolina. Strong winds and heavy rains caused flooding and damage in various areas.
- Aug 31, 2023 12:51 PM IST
Terrifying video shows waves crashing in Charleston, South Carolina: Watch
- Aug 31, 2023 12:25 PM IST
Tallahassee, Tampa international airports expected to resume full operations
Tampa International Airport is expected to resume its full operations at 3 am on Thursday, August 31. After Idalia moved away from the area, the airport faced some flooding. However, the storm caused no serious damage. Tallahassee International Airport is also set to resume operations.
- Aug 31, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Here are peak wind gusts from around South Carolina
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach yesterday, flooding streets, downing power lines, breaking strees and causing mass destruction of houses. Here are the peak wind gusts from around South Carolina.