Hwasong-17 ICBM, hypersonic missiles in North Korea's arsenal: Details here

The launch of multiple types of missiles came amid the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, which UN agencies said might bring a devastating crisis for its 25 million people.
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles, in Seoul. (REUTERS)
Updated on May 26, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In its latest firing, North Korea on Wednesday launched three missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-17, prompting the United States to call for a vote on Thursday on a UN resolution that would impose tougher sanctions against it.

The launch of multiple types of missiles came amid the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, which UN agencies said might bring a devastating crisis for its 25 million people.

The tests show the North is committed to making technical progress on its weapons programmes, analysts say. But South Korea said the second of the three missiles fired on Wednesday, believed to be a KN-23 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) failed mid-flight.

"Pyongyang appears to have launched different types of missiles, probably in the process of improving related military capabilities," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University."But this also looks like a statement that the Kim Jong-un regime has many different ways of striking an adversary."

Here are North Korean missile ranges

UN Council to vote against North Korea

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday, at the request of the US, on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, reported news agency AFP.

The United States, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency for May, has scheduled the vote for the late afternoon, two diplomats told AFP on condition of anonymity.

