Home / World News / 'I am in pain': Imran Khan's purported 'sex call' goes viral, party says ‘fake’

'I am in pain': Imran Khan's purported 'sex call' goes viral, party says ‘fake’

world news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 08:32 AM IST

In one of the viral clips, an anonymous woman purportedly told Imran Khan that she would not be able to meet him that day as her private parts were in pain.

Two purported audio clips of Imran Khan allegedly engaged in sex calls have emerged. (REUTERS)
Two purported audio clips of Imran Khan allegedly engaged in sex calls have emerged. (REUTERS)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Purported audio clips of Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan's alleged "sex calls" with two women have gone viral while his party said those audios are fake and another attempt to assassinate Imran Khan's character. The clips were shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel and the clips are still available on the channel. Also Read | ‘Wanted to improve relations with India during my tenure but…’: Pak's Imran Khan

"There are many people who can impersonate Imran Khan. It might be one of them. There has been no forensic probe in these viral clips," Syed Ali Haider said. According to reports, one of the clips is old, dating to 2008-09, evident from the conversation as it referred to Musharraf etc. The other audio is believed to be recent in which the anonymous woman said her "private parts in pain". The two plan to meet the next day as Imran Khan purportedly said his family and children were coming and that he would let her know.

After Imran Khan's ouster from the PM's chair, Imran Khan has faced several controversies, including that of Toshakhan gifts. Purported audio of his wife Bushra Bibi scolding a former employee of Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts was leaked.

The sex chat clips have become a talking point on social media after the clips went viral with many questioning his Islamic values. Many social media users claimed the clip was absolutely fake and many apps can create such voices.

Imran Khan recently spoke up against former army chief General Bajwa and said he was responsible for his ouster to which sources close to Bajwa said Bajwa too has a lot to tell about Imran Khan's ris ein politics. Imran Khan was shot at in a rally in November and is presently recovering.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan pakistan
imran khan pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out