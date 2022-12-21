'I am in pain': Imran Khan's purported 'sex call' goes viral, party says ‘fake’

Purported audio clips of Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan's alleged "sex calls" with two women have gone viral while his party said those audios are fake and another attempt to assassinate Imran Khan's character. The clips were shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel and the clips are still available on the channel. Also Read | ‘Wanted to improve relations with India during my tenure but…’: Pak's Imran Khan

"There are many people who can impersonate Imran Khan. It might be one of them. There has been no forensic probe in these viral clips," Syed Ali Haider said. According to reports, one of the clips is old, dating to 2008-09, evident from the conversation as it referred to Musharraf etc. The other audio is believed to be recent in which the anonymous woman said her "private parts in pain". The two plan to meet the next day as Imran Khan purportedly said his family and children were coming and that he would let her know.

Whoever I talk today are talking about sexual audio leaks of Imran Khan. On such leaks, any political leader or official in West would have resigned from politics & apologised in public. But we will soon see Imran Khan again giving us lectures on Islam & his followers adoring him https://t.co/ZGValL9bTD — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) December 20, 2022

And you have no idea that these cheap tactics and fake propagandas are not gonna hurt Imran Khan, but rather will show how IK has brought his enemies on their knees that they have to use their last card of fake videos and audios.

Nothing can stop him from winning next elections. https://t.co/VTVhmGV3gP — Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) December 20, 2022

In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi. — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022

After Imran Khan's ouster from the PM's chair, Imran Khan has faced several controversies, including that of Toshakhan gifts. Purported audio of his wife Bushra Bibi scolding a former employee of Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts was leaked.

The sex chat clips have become a talking point on social media after the clips went viral with many questioning his Islamic values. Many social media users claimed the clip was absolutely fake and many apps can create such voices.

Imran Khan recently spoke up against former army chief General Bajwa and said he was responsible for his ouster to which sources close to Bajwa said Bajwa too has a lot to tell about Imran Khan's ris ein politics. Imran Khan was shot at in a rally in November and is presently recovering.

