'I can't pay the lawyers': Legal counsel bails on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, citing unpaid ‘millions’ legal bills

Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and a prominent promoter of election conspiracy theories, is facing a serious financial crisis that has led two law firms representing him to seek to withdraw from his cases.

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, He faces attorney exodus over outstanding 'million-dollar' bills photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lindell and his company are being sued for defamation by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, as well as a former Dominion employee, for spreading false claims that the machines were rigged to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

However, Lindell has failed to pay his legal fees to the two law firms defending him: Parker Daniels Kibort, based in Minnesota, and Lewin and Lewin, based in Washington.

According to court filings by one of the attorneys, Andrew Parker, MyPillow has been behind on its payments since this year and has only made partial payments in August and September.

“PDK warned Defendants that if they did not pay the outstanding invoices and continue to pay new invoices as they came due, PDK would have to withdraw its representation of Defendants,” Parker wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At this time, Defendants are in arrears millions of dollars to PDK.”

The MyPillow CEO confirmed to POLITICO that he has not paid the lawyers and said he understands their decision to quit. He blamed his financial troubles on the legal attacks and the media coverage against him and his company.

“This comes from the lawfare, basically, and from the media, the attacks on MyPillow, what American Express did — just devastating our credit. We — I — can’t pay the lawyers. We can’t pay. There’s no money left over to pay them,” he said.

ALSO READ| Speaker Trump - Can he become US House Speaker? Factors supporting and against Trump

Lindell said his company lost access to a $1 million line of credit from American Express, which was reduced to $100,000. He said he needs all the money he has to pay his employees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The lawfare has just ran us out of money. That was probably what they wanted to accomplish in the first place. It’s disgusting,” he said.

While Parker’s filings said Lindell is looking for new lawyers, Lindell said he has no idea how to find them.

“People are going to be afraid to be lawyers. I don’t know where I go from here,” he said.