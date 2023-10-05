Speaker Trump - Can he become US House Speaker? Factors supporting and against Trump

Former American President Donald Trump seems to be leaning towards taking the position of US House Speaker as recommended by many to him. However, while it may be a possible reality for him some hurdles still exist on his way to the position. However, while it may be a possible reality for him some hurdles still exist on his way to the position.(REUTERS)

Factors supporting Trump

On Wednesday, the 2024 GOP Presidential candidate told the reporters how he has been getting much encouragement to take up the post.

“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party,” he said outside the Manhattan Courtroom where he has been attending trials for his civil fraud cases.

Additionally, many officeholders within the House have been welcoming the idea of the former president as the speaker.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, is of the view that Trump would “be great” as Speaker of the House, however, he wants to see “him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

US House Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Troy Nehls have also been very vocal with the idea of Donald as the Speaker with the former saying he is the “only candidate” she is fully supporting at the moment and the latter volunteering to nominate him.

Interestingly, Rep Matt Gaetz, who introduced the measure to dethrone the current house speaker Kevin McCarthy also said that “Speaker Trump has a great ring to it.”

Factors against Trump

However, not all is great in Donald's way. One of the biggest hurdles in his path is the legal battles he is facing currently. Donald is facing a total of 91 legal charges across four criminal cases- and will be convicted for 712 years and six months if proven guilty.

Additionally, there is a rule stated by the Republican Conference Rules of the 118th Congress saying, “A member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years’ imprisonment may be imposed.”

While Donald's conviction would obviously deter him from obtaining the position, a possible election rematch with President Joe Biden is also in the cards for him.

Also, Donald himself does not seem keen to take the position as he added “My total focus is on being president.”

According to him, there are “great people” in the GOP who could handle the job while he runs for the Presidential post.