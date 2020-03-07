e-paper
‘I’d rather have them stay on ship,’ says Trump on passengers stranded on cruise

But Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms.

world Updated: Mar 07, 2020 05:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Atlanta
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would rather have passengers on a cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over coronavirus concerns, remain on board the vessel.

But Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms.

“I’d rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off,” Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

top news
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus outbreak: Swab samples of 300 Indians in Iran to arrive today
Coronavirus outbreak: Swab samples of 300 Indians in Iran to arrive today
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault
Centre constitutes delimitation panel for J-K and 4 northeastern states
Centre constitutes delimitation panel for J-K and 4 northeastern states
Delhi airport may segregate baggage belts for 12 countries affected with virus
Delhi airport may segregate baggage belts for 12 countries affected with virus
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
