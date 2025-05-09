‘I don't know her’: Trump says he ‘listened’ to RFK Jr before nominating Dr. Casey Means

Donald Trump has claimed that he does not know his US surgeon general pick, Dr. Casey Means. The president named the 37-year-old after withdrawing his original nomination for Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. In his announcement post on Truth Social, the president said that his new pick has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials.” But on Thursday, when asked about why he replaced his original nominee, the commander-in-chief said he relied on Robert F. Kennedy Jr's recommendation. Dr. Casey Means has been nominated as the next Surgeon General.(Caseymeans.com)

“Because Bobby thought she was fantastic, brilliant woman who went through Stanford — wanted to be academic instead of physician,” Trump said of Means, according to Fox News. “I don’t know her, I listened to Bobby. I think she’ll be great,” he added.

Trump's remark comes as Means continues to face pushback as the surgeon general pick. Her inactive medical license has raised several eyebrows, indicating that it could be an issue during her confirmation hearing, NPR reported.

Amid the growing outrage, Kennedy issued a lengthy statement on X, defending Means. “The absurd attacks on Casey Means reveal just how far off course our healthcare conversations have veered,” he wrote before highlighting her achievements.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services noted that Means “has excelled in every endeavor she has undertaken. She was President of her Stanford undergrad class, was a standout at Stanford Medical School, and was a top performer in surgical residency.”

Meanwhile, Trump said in his announcement post that Means “will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”