Rite Aid store closings: Find out what it means for your prescriptions, locations to shut down

Rite Aid is set to close dozens of its pharmacies in at least nine states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of the proceedings, the popular drugstore chain has identified 47 underperforming locations that would be shuttered in the first wave of store closures, according to USA Today.

Rite Aid to close dozens of stores: Here's what it means for your prescriptions

Although the company will soon start the process of auctioning off most of its locations, it is prioritising “uninterrupted” services to its customers.

The company currently operates 1,240 pharmacies across 15 states. However, the company announced on Monday that it is undergoing a procedure to scale back its operations as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible,” Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder said in a statement, per the outlet.

Despite the store closings, customers will be able to access Rite Aid pharmacy services. According to its bankruptcy protection filing, the company has acquired $1.94 billion in new financing to keep stores operational as it looks for potential buyers.

Rite Aid confirmed in a news release that it is currently “working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies.”

“During this process, Rite Aid customers can continue to access pharmacy services and products in stores and online, including prescriptions and immunizations,” the drugstore chain added.

The recent Chapter 11 filing marks the second time the company has declared bankruptcy in less than two years after a previous restructuring in order to reduce its debt. In his statement, Schroeder cited financial issues “intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes.”

Full list of Rite Aid store locations to shut down operations

The locations slated to close span nine states: Pennsylvania, Washington, New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and California, according to the outlet. You can check out the full list of store locations set to close below:

California

211 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

1331 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403

446 East Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015

23 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

3300 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90804

1203 West Imola Avenue, Napa, CA 94559

1550 Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125

501 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

4840 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107

32450 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA 92595

720 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

34420 Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa, CA 92399

2751 Del Paso Road, Sacramento, CA 95835

1038 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106

6150 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92503

220 West East Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

1534 East Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90001

4774 West Lane, Stockton, CA 95210

4920 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505

Connecticut

56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770

113-115 Mill Plain Rd., Danbury, CT 06811

180 Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410

Massachusetts

10084-02 1031 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510

New Hampshire

354 Winchester Street, Keene, NH 03431

19 Wilton Road Ste 1A, Peterborough, NH 03458

75 Portsmouth Avenue Unit 1, Exeter, NH 03833

New Jersey

75 South Main Street, Neptune, NJ 07753

403 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

New York

55-60 Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood, NY 11385

8222 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214

5901 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204

50-15 Roosevelt Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377

60-26 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377

Oregon

2521 South Sixth Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

700 S.E. 3rd Street, Bend, OR 97702

514 NE 181st Avenue, Portland, OR 97230

1400 West 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Pennsylvania

304 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

23 North Elm Street, Kutztown, PA 19530

3773 Peters Mountain Rd., Halifax, PA 17032

843 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon, PA 15012

400 West Second Street, Berwick, PA 18603

1039 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954

10941-01 Pittsburgh Intl Airport, Pittsburgh, PA 15231

209 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Washington

248 Bendigo Blvd S, North Bend, WA 98045

250 Basin Street SW, Ephrata, WA 98823