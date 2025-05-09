Rite Aid store closings: Find out what it means for your prescriptions, locations to shut down
Rite Aid is set to close dozens of its pharmacies in at least nine states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of the proceedings, the popular drugstore chain has identified 47 underperforming locations that would be shuttered in the first wave of store closures, according to USA Today.
Although the company will soon start the process of auctioning off most of its locations, it is prioritising “uninterrupted” services to its customers.
The company currently operates 1,240 pharmacies across 15 states. However, the company announced on Monday that it is undergoing a procedure to scale back its operations as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible,” Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder said in a statement, per the outlet.
Despite the store closings, customers will be able to access Rite Aid pharmacy services. According to its bankruptcy protection filing, the company has acquired $1.94 billion in new financing to keep stores operational as it looks for potential buyers.
Rite Aid confirmed in a news release that it is currently “working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies.”
“During this process, Rite Aid customers can continue to access pharmacy services and products in stores and online, including prescriptions and immunizations,” the drugstore chain added.
The recent Chapter 11 filing marks the second time the company has declared bankruptcy in less than two years after a previous restructuring in order to reduce its debt. In his statement, Schroeder cited financial issues “intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes.”
Full list of Rite Aid store locations to shut down operations
The locations slated to close span nine states: Pennsylvania, Washington, New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and California, according to the outlet. You can check out the full list of store locations set to close below:
California
211 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1331 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
446 East Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
23 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
3300 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
1203 West Imola Avenue, Napa, CA 94559
1550 Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
501 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
4840 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
32450 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA 92595
720 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945
34420 Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa, CA 92399
2751 Del Paso Road, Sacramento, CA 95835
1038 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
6150 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92503
220 West East Avenue, Chico, CA 95926
1534 East Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90001
4774 West Lane, Stockton, CA 95210
4920 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505
Connecticut
56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770
113-115 Mill Plain Rd., Danbury, CT 06811
180 Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410
Massachusetts
10084-02 1031 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510
New Hampshire
354 Winchester Street, Keene, NH 03431
19 Wilton Road Ste 1A, Peterborough, NH 03458
75 Portsmouth Avenue Unit 1, Exeter, NH 03833
New Jersey
75 South Main Street, Neptune, NJ 07753
403 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
New York
55-60 Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood, NY 11385
8222 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
5901 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204
50-15 Roosevelt Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377
60-26 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377
Oregon
2521 South Sixth Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601
700 S.E. 3rd Street, Bend, OR 97702
514 NE 181st Avenue, Portland, OR 97230
1400 West 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Pennsylvania
304 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
23 North Elm Street, Kutztown, PA 19530
3773 Peters Mountain Rd., Halifax, PA 17032
843 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
400 West Second Street, Berwick, PA 18603
1039 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954
10941-01 Pittsburgh Intl Airport, Pittsburgh, PA 15231
209 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Washington
248 Bendigo Blvd S, North Bend, WA 98045
250 Basin Street SW, Ephrata, WA 98823