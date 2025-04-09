Pharmaceuticals tariffs up next: Donald Trump's big announcement amid market turmoil
Apr 09, 2025 07:13 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump announced a major new tariff on pharmaceutical imports to encourage drug manufacturers to return to the U.S.
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is preparing to roll out a “major” new tariff on pharmaceutical imports, per Reuters.
While speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee event, Trump said the move is designed to encourage drug manufacturers to bring their operations back to American soil.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
