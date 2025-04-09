Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pharmaceuticals tariffs up next: Donald Trump's big announcement amid market turmoil

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 09, 2025 07:13 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump announced a major new tariff on pharmaceutical imports to encourage drug manufacturers to return to the U.S.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is preparing to roll out a “major” new tariff on pharmaceutical imports, per Reuters.

President Donald Trump announced his latest and most sweeping round of tariffs on April 2.(AP)
President Donald Trump announced his latest and most sweeping round of tariffs on April 2.(AP)

While speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee event, Trump said the move is designed to encourage drug manufacturers to bring their operations back to American soil.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Pharmaceuticals tariffs up next: Donald Trump's big announcement amid market turmoil
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On