'I have to make up for that loss': Jennifer Siebel Recalls How Her Golf Cart Fatally Ran Over her Older Sister

Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, opened up about her trauma and guilt that still haunts her after accidentally killing her older sister at a young age. The traumatic incident made her feel pressured to be “perfect”.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the Governor of California's wife. (twitter)

In 1981, during a family vacation in Hawaii, Jennifer Siebel's golf cart went into reverse which resulted in killing her 8-year-old sister Stacey. Jennifer was merely 6 years old when this horrific incident took place. She could not notice that her sister was hiding behind the vehicle.

In an interview which was published on Thursday by the Los Angeles Time, the governor of California's wife exemplified that “I felt the pressure to be perfect, to make my parents forget, by being two daughters instead of one.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom highlighted how she is keen to use the endured trauma to help improve other individuals' lives. “I’m sure there was survivor’s guilt, and I’m sure, in my subconscious, it’s like I have to make up for that loss, and I have to do something to improve other people’s lives or have an impact, double my own, which is a little crazy.” she expanded, “I don’t use the word ‘crazy.’ But you know, it’s aspirational.”

Later in the interview, she defended herself by emphasizing that “I realized that I’m really hard on myself. I realized that you can’t blame a 6- [or] 7-year-old. You can’t ask them to understand things.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 48, was brought up in a conservative family along with her 3 younger sisters. Her father, Ken Siebel, was a Republican donor. She is a graceful actress and filmmaker. In 2008, She married Democrat Gavin Newsom, who was midway through his tenure as San Francisco’s mayor. They have 4 children of their own.

Mrs. Newsom endured several hardships in her life. Last year, she testified with 3 other women, against Harvey Weinstein, a dishonored producer, during his sexual assault trials in California. She revolted when one of Weinstein’s lawyers nudged her to show she faked an orgasm when she met the former Miramax head in Beverly Hills’ peninsula hotel in 2005.

She shared her disappointing experience with the Los Angeles Times “I thought if I went and spoke my truth that — I didn’t realize how much sexism and misogyny still exists in our culture.” further illustrated, “I was shocked by that. I was shocked. I really was. I mean, shame on me.” She stated, “It was a horrific experience. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.” Gavin Newton, being a supportive husband, released a statement appreciating his wife’s bravery and stating how incredibly proud he was of her.

Despite her adversities, today she stands strong and aspires to work towards making California a brighter place to live in. "A place where we've achieved equity and women have seats at the tables of power, where there's no more wage gap, less violence against women, where we've institutionalized in government and in the private sector family-friendly workplace policies, recognizing that people have lives outside of work, and where your children are known to have the best start in life,"