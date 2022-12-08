Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'I just opened my heart to see…': Prince Harry on falling in love with Meghan

'I just opened my heart to see…': Prince Harry on falling in love with Meghan

world news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 02:11 PM IST

Prince Harry: Meghan Markle said, "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle said that the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".

“Everything was just texts and FaceTime's and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be,” she said.

Wearing a grey sweater, she added, "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out.

"What do you like to eat, what do you like to cook? What kind of movies do you like?", Meghan Markle said.

Watch: Meghan reveals Prince Harry was late to their first date, other details

Speaking on the relationship, Prince Harry said, "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."

He goes on to say: "So much of how Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum.

"She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence – she has this warmth about her. "

Netflix announced the arrival of the series by tweeting a clip of Meghan Markle telling how Prince Harry was late to their first date. She says: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"

Prince Harry responds: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."

Meghan Markle continues: "I didn't know him and was like 'oh is this what he does. Got it. This I'm not doing.'"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP