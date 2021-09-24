'I miss you very much…': Young Taliban are singing and dancing in Afghanistan

When the Taliban first came to power in 1996, they imposed a harsh version of Sharia law and banned all sorts of avenues of entertainment in Afghanistan as they found it un-Islamic. The return of the Sunni Pashtun militants at the helm of power has again triggered the fear of human rights violation, especially against women and girls.

While the Taliban have maintained that women could soon return to workplaces, the signs remain grim. The newly announced Cabinet has no women members and the ethnic minority communities have not been given any significant post in the government. But there is a palpable change in the entertainment scene, according to a report by news agency AFP.

Seven young Taliban, who probably didn’t witness the cultural onslaught two decades ago, were seen singing and dancing while chanting the lyrics of a patriotic Afghan song: "Send me a hello from Kabul... I miss you very much", reported AFP.

Taliban members enjoy a traditional dance on the banks of a river in Kandahar. (Photo by Bulent Kilic / AFP)

One evening, they were reportedly clapping their hands and moving side by side in traditional Afghan style on the bank of Arghandab river, which was the side of bloody clashes between the insurgents and government forces just months ago.

Singing and dancing were strictly forbidden during their previous rule from 1996-2001. But the younger Taliban listen to music as well, even if most of it is religious, according to AFP. The report suggests that the song they were singing celebrates national unity in a country marred by ethnic division.

"This song belongs to us, it belongs to our country," AFP quoted Hafiz Mudasir, a young Taliban dancer.

While the world closely monitors the actions of the Taliban for their assurance of respecting human rights, the AFP report shows how the last two decades have brought a gradual change in the group’s acceptance of music and dance.

(With inputs from agency)

