‘I reject this toxic idea’, Ro Khanna calls out Vivek Ramaswamy for ‘lecturing’ Don Lemon on Black History

Ro Khanna and Vivek Ramaswamy recently engaged in a heated Twitter spat following an exchange between Ramaswamy and former CNN host Don Lemon over Black history. During a segment on “CNN This Morning” on April 19, Ramaswamy argued that Black Americans had received equal rights after the Civil War and with the help of the National Rifle Association. However, Lemon and co-host Poppy Harlow challenged Ramaswamy's claims, and the exchange became heated.

Khanna, an Indian-American politician, tweeted that he was "profoundly embarrassed" by Ramaswamy's attempt to lecture a Black man on Black history. Khanna added that Black Americans paved the way for the 1965 immigration act so that both his and Ramaswamy's families could come to America.

Ramaswamy responded to Khanna's tweet saying he rejects the idea that one cannot debate a Black man about American history if they are not Black. He added that Khanna was only saying what he is supposed to, and that the tides are shifting fast. Khanna then replied, stating that the nation needs debate based on respect, listening, and empathy to seek true understanding. He criticized Ramaswamy's manner of citing incorrect facts and his bravado and certitude when challenged.

The spat between Khanna and Ramaswamy highlights the continued division in the country over issues of race and how history is taught and understood. Ramaswamy's claim that the NRA played a significant role in securing freedoms for Black Americans is one of several examples of attempts to rewrite history to fit a particular narrative.

Khanna's tweet reflects a growing sentiment among many people of colour who feel that their contributions to American history are often overlooked or discounted. While it is essential to have open and honest debates about history and its impact on current events, it is equally crucial to do so in a manner that shows respect and empathy for all parties involved.