Home / World News / 'I was too fat': PM Boris Johnson launches UK fitness drive

‘I was too fat’: PM Boris Johnson launches UK fitness drive

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(REUTERS)
         

Citing his own obesity – “I was too fat” – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday launched a strategy to encourage Britons to exercise and be fit as new evidence showed that overweight people being infected by coronavirus are more likely to die or develop severe illness.

The drive includes doctors prescribing cycling or running to patients, dedicated cycle lanes and pedestrianisation of more areas in cities across the UK, ban on junk food adverts on television and online before 9 pm, and cigarette pack-like calorie warnings on food items.

Downing Street released a short video of Johnson on a walk with his dog on the grounds of the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers in Buckinghamshire, exhorting Britons to take fitness seriously and cut down on an unhealthy lifestyle.

Recalling his near-death experience after being infected by the virus earlier this year, he said: “I always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages. Like many people I struggled with my weight”.

“Since I recovered from coronavirus I’ve been steadily building up my fitness. I am at least a stone down. But when I went into ICU, when I was really ill, I was way overweight. I was too fat. I (now) start the day by going for a run with the dog”.

Official figures show that nearly two-thirds (63%) of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity – and 1 in 3 children leave primary school overweight or obese, with obesity-related illnesses costing the National Health Service £6 billion a year.

The urgency of tackling the obesity time bomb has been prompted by evidence of the link to an increased risk from the virus, with officials calling it a ‘wake-up call’. Nearly 8% of critically ill patients with the virus in intensive care units have been morbidly obese, compared with 2.9% of the general population.

Johnson said: “Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier. If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus – as well as taking pressure off the NHS”.

Health secretary Matt Hancock added: “Everyone knows how hard losing weight can be so we are taking bold action to help everyone who needs it. When you’re shopping for your family or out with friends, it’s only fair that you are given the right information about the food you’re eating to help people to make good decisions”.

“To help support people we need to reduce unhelpful influences like promotions and adverts that affect what you buy and what you eat. Taken together, supported by an inspiring campaign and new smart tools, will get the country eating healthily and losing the pounds”.

