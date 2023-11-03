IDF starts investigation into alleged abuse of Palestinians in West Bank by its soldiers

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched investigation over the alleged abuse of Palestinians living in the West Bank by its soldiers, after videos depicting such incidents have gone viral on social media.

IDF has launched investigation over the alleged abuse of Palestinians living in the West Bank by its soldiers, after videos depicting such incidents have gone viral on social media.(X(formerly Twitter)/@MedyaVideos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the videos circulating on social media, an Israeli soldier is seen mocking a blindfolded and handcuffed Palestinian man by dancing around with him, while playing songs on his phone. In another video, another blindfolded Palestinian man is shown sitting on the ground, with his legs covered with an Israeli flag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a third video, a Palestinian man with blindfold around his eyes, is seen sitting on his knees. Meanwhile, an Israeli soldier kicks him and spits on him, in a very humiliating manner while the man yell in pain on being beaten.

Reacting to such alleged videos of soldiers tormenting and abusing Palestinians, the IDF said that the actions are grave and against the values of the body.

“The [soldiers’] conduct that emerges from these scenes is grave and inconsistent with the values of the IDF. The incidents are under investigation. The IDF commanders will hold talks with all the soldiers on the front. One soldier has been dismissed from reserve service,” said IDF.

ALSO READ| ‘If Donald Trump does not…’: Caitlyn Jenner's video of support for ex-US President in 2024 elections goes viral

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli ground forces have launched an offensive by land. IDF soldiers have entered into Gaza with tanks and hi-tech arms and ammunitions to dismantle Hamas' terror network.

Notably, Hamas had massacred thousands of Israelis in a terrorist attack during a Jewish holiday on October 7. In stark display of barbarianism, Hamas terrorists had livestreamed the killings, beheaded babies and raped women. They had also abducted hundreds of civilians from Israel as hostages. During the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, hostages are being freed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON