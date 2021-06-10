Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Illegal drug trade booming amid Covid-19 pandemic, Asia sees record rise in crystal meth use
world news

Illegal drug trade booming amid Covid-19 pandemic, Asia sees record rise in crystal meth use

The trafficking of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, suffered a short-lived disruption during the height of the pandemic but rebounded to a higher level than a year before, the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Wholesale prices of meth declined in Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand due to the surge in supply. (File Photo / Reuters)

Drug traffickers in East and Southeast Asia found ways to evade Covid-19 curbs to boost trade and diversify production, with Cambodia emerging as a large-scale source for methamphetamine, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The trafficking of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, suffered a short-lived disruption during the height of the pandemic but rebounded to a higher level than a year before, the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.

Authorities in Asia seized a record of almost 170 tonnes of meth last year, up 19% from 2019, the report said.

"While the pandemic has caused the global economy to slow down, criminal syndicates that dominate the region have quickly adapted and capitalized," said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

In an effort to dodge Covid-19 restrictions, crime groups increasingly transported drugs through Laos - a small, developing nation with poor law enforcement - to traditional trafficking hubs in Thailand and Vietnam.

The report noted an emergence of large-scale meth production in Cambodia, although Douglas said the country's output was dwarfed by the still-thriving illegal drug production center in Myanmar's Shan State, part of the Golden Triangle that also includes parts of Thailand and Laos.

"It looks like organized crime is hedging a bit and shifting some production so not everything is as concentrated," Douglas told Reuters.

Wholesale prices of meth declined in Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand due to the surge in supply. The UNODC partially attributed the rise in supply to the ease in obtaining precursors to manufacture meth and other drugs. The supply of synthetic drugs such as ecstasy, cannabinoids, and ketamine has also expanded across the region, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drug trafficker drug trade crystal methamphetamine crystal meth south asia central asia spike in drug case drug dealer drug supplier drug addicts
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP