'I'm leaving y'all!': Whoopi Goldberg walks off ‘The View’ set amid heated debate over Miranda Lambert's concert

Whoopi Goldberg walked off the set of ABC's ‘The View’ on Tuesday, July 18, after a heated conversation over a controversy around Miranda Lambert's recent concert. Mirandahas been slammed by fans for calling out some women taking selfies during her concert. The ‘White Liar’ singer stopped mid-show during her Las Vegas residency to address a group of women taking selfies.

Whoopi Goldberg walked off the set of ABC's ‘The View’ on Tuesday, July 18, after a heated conversation (The View screenshot/YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 39-year-old singer was singing ‘Tin Man’ when the incident took place, according to a video posted to TikTok. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to her pianist. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she continued. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Several angry fans got up and walked out of the concert as a sign of protest, audio of social media posts revealed, as did other reports. “Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one woman was heard saying.

Why did Whoopi Goldberg walk away?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the show, co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, showed the clip where Miranda was seen slamming her fans. Sunny then read out the prices paid by fans for tickets, and said, taking the concertgoers’ side, that she was “going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets. I'm sorry, just me!”

Whoopi disagreed, saying, “You know what? Stay home. If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come.”

Sunny said she usually takes pictures and concerts to preserve memories. “Maybe I wanna play it again,” she said. “Maybe I want the picture and I want the music in the background.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whoopi then stood up, told Sunny to “turn on the television, girl,” and walked away to everyone’s shock. “I'm leaving y'all!” she said, as the other hosts asked her where she was going. Whoopi then walked toward a woman in the audience, saying, “'I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91.”

“So, we're going to do a selfie. Just me and you. Will you push that button?' Whoopi asked. She then took the show into a commercial break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop