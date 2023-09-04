‘I’m sorry': Shannon Sharpe apologises for addressing Stephen Smith as ‘Skip’

Shannon Sharpe made his debut on ESPN's First Take on Monday, September 4, 2023. The former ‘Undisputed’ host addressed Stephen A. Smith as 'Skip' Bayless, twice during the show.

In photo: Shannon Sharpe with his 'First Take' co-host Stephen A. Smith.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Skip Bayless was Shannon's co-host on FS1's show Undisputed for seven years. Out of habit Shannon, addressed his current co-host with Skip's name.

In the viral video, Shannon says, “The lions were picked to win that division, Skip…I'm sorry, Stephen A..!”

To which Stephen replies, “It's alright, It's alright.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video of the same set, Shannon again wrongly addressed Stephen as Skip.

“You know what Skip…,” says Shannon in the second video.

Shannon's debut on the show was highly hyped and anticipated by fans. Now these moments have given them something to remember along with probably becoming the source of many memes to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People on the internet are already sharing laughs over the clips and some are even worried for Shannon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shannon's tenure at Undisputed allegedly ended due to his differences with Skip Bayless. Therefore, his referring to Stephen as Skip is surprising yet humourous for all.

Considering, he spent years debating with Skip, it will definitely take him time to settle down into a camaraderie with Stephen. The 3x Super Bowl champion will be debating with Stephen on the show on Mondays and Tuesdays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON