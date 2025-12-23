I’m Worried About Toxic Fumes on My Upcoming Flight, What Can I Do?

Toxic fumes can leak into the cabin and cockpit of almost every jetliner flying today—from small business jets to the world’s biggest aircraft. The Wall Street Journal has been investigating the risks.

Most of the time, passengers and crew walk away with little or no symptoms. However, exposures have led to diagnoses of brain injury, while families of some crew have blamed fume events for target="_blank" class="backlink" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="life-threatening illnesses">life-threatening illnesses, the Journal has reported.

The aviation industry doesn’t dispute that oil and other aircraft fluids can contaminate the air on a flight, but says that the levels of chemicals released haven’t been shown to pose risk of serious illness.

Here are some questions we have received from readers:

I have an upcoming flight, should I be worried?

Industry data shows that rates of fume events have been increasing, occurring in the U.S. on about 22 flights a day. While that leaves thousands of passengers and crew exposed everyday, with actual numbers suspected of being higher, statistically the chances of it happening on your flight are very low.

I smell something, what do I do?

Don’t panic—and tell your flight attendant. Remember that a lot of odors can occur during a flight, from the smell of jet fuel and diesel on the ground to food burning in cabin ovens, electrical smells and even chemical-like odors from the toilet.

Fume events are typically characterized by a “dirty sock” odor, at least in cases where engine oil leaks into the air supply. Others are linked to leaks of hydraulic or de-icing fluid. If you smell something you are concerned about, alert your cabin crew. They are safety trained and can help figure out the cause.

I don’t want to take a chance, is there a mask I can carry?

It is difficult to recommend the most suitable personal protection because of a lack of research. What we do know from a recent Federal Aviation Administration-funded study is that fume events can release potentially harmful levels of gases. Other studies have found high levels of ultrafine particles, which can carry neurotoxic and other chemicals.

There are masks that can filter both and likely offer significant protection. Many are available online and cost roughly between $30 and $50. When choosing a mask make sure: (a) it filters both gases and ultrafine particles, and (b) it fits to create a perfect seal on your face. Remember to look out for counterfeits. N95 masks don’t protect against gases.

There was a fume event on my flight, what next?

Write to your airline or the FAA. Reporting corroborates crew reports and helps ensure airline maintenance teams are aware of aircraft that might need servicing. You can also file a formal consumer complaint with the Transportation Department.

There isn’t yet a formal mechanism for passengers to record contamination events, but in September, 39 members of Congress wrote to the FAA’s administrator asking for a new dedicated reporting system for travelers.

I’m not feeling well after a fume event, what can I do?

Remember that the discomfort from flying—especially long-haul—can leave you tired and groggy. If crew have confirmed a smell on your plane was fumes-related and you are feeling ill it is recommended you seek out medical attention, according to the Association of Flight Attendants, a U.S. cabin crew union.

Symptoms can include but aren’t limited to: nausea, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue. The union recommends telling the medical professional you may have been exposed to chemicals on a flight.

Want to know more about how fume events happen?

You can review this earlier WSJ explainer that gives a bit more context about what a fume event is and how it can happen.

