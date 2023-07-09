‘I’m worried': Horrified dad seeks support on social media as he reveals his 13-year-old son is ‘repeat sex offender’

A father anonymously shared posted a lengthy post in a parenting Facebook group, claiming his son, 13, is a repeat sex offender. “My newly 13-year-old son is growing into a repeat sex offender and I don’t really know how to take it or handle it,” the father wrote.

A father anonymously shared a lengthy post in a parenting Facebook group, claiming his son, 13, is a repeat sex offender

The group is actually meant to help and support parents as they raise their children. This shocking post, however, was not like the ordinary posts we see in the group every day.

“Last year, I won full physical custody of my son when he was nearly 12 and I’ve had him a little over a year now,” the dad wrote. “Before [getting custody from his mother], I had spoken with his school and long story short, they said he was very disrespectful and out of control. He nearly got himself expelled for threatening another child with a hypothetical gun he allegedly had in his backpack.”

The dad explained that he recently saw his son behaving disturbingly, including watching violent porn in front of his younger brother and his friends. He also made inappropriate comments to his family members. “He would make [remarks] about my mum’s breasts and let her know when he had a boner,” the father said.

Some disturbing events took place when a 10-year-old girl, a friend of the boy, came over for play dates. “She has been inside my home watching movies and playing video games with the boys. I’ve caught them sitting on my son’s futon in his room with them under the covers with music playing,” the dad wrote.

However, one friend claimed things were totally innocent.

“About three days ago, another friend of theirs told me my son raped the girl. She told me that the girl told her that my son put his privates in her butt. I went and got my son and asked the girl to repeat it while he was standing there and she told him the same thing and without any sign of remorse he just simply denied it with a blank stare,” he said, adding that the boy’s younger brother later said that he saw him raping the girl. He told his younger brother he would kill her if he disclosed this.

When the dad asked the girl if this was true, she said, “He did things to me and hurt my feelings.” The dad wrote, “I apologized to her on my son’s behalf and assured her something is going to be done about it.”

“I’m worried that if I seek professional help that he will be reported and face criminal charges and jail time or long-term inpatient care, which I don’t want him to resent me for later on in life,” the dad wrote. “But I can’t just sit here and play with my thumbs as things keep being brought to me.” In the comment section, several parents urged the dad to report this, saying “there are victims involved” and warning him that “there will be serious consequences if you are found to be aiding him.”

