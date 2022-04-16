Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP
world news

Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP

During a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, former prime minister Imran Khan questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of what he called "robbers" and "thieves", referring to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ANI | | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a "security risk" in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's remarks on the safety of country's nuclear assets, according to a media report.

"Imran Khan's job was to save Pakistan, not just the PTI. He spoke of Pakistan's nuclear assets at a rally questioning the safety and integrity of assets when he should have been seen protecting them rather than implying Pakistan was a rogue state," Sherry Rehman, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country's Senate said while addressing a press conference, News International reported.

During a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, Khan who was ousted after the recent no-confidence motion against his government, questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of what he called "robbers" and "thieves", referring to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime.

"When you take an oath to the country, you promise to put it before your own interest; Khan is making Pakistan pay the price for his disregard for the sanctity of the oath. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship; you cannot label those who oppose you as traitors," Rehman said.

RELATED STORIES

Rehman went on to label Imran Khan as a "security risk" to the country, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.

Pakistani Army on Thursday had rubbished Imran Khan's allegations raising doubts over the country's capability to safeguard its nuclear assets.

PPP's Rehman also used the press conference to talk about the "foreign conspiracy" allegations of Imran Khan saying that PTI tried to divide the country for its own gains by feeding this conspiracy narrative to the nation.

"The PTI is simply upset due to the true neutrality of the state institutions and the establishment," Rehman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bilawal bhutto zardari imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP