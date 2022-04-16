Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP

Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a "security risk" in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's remarks on the safety of country's nuclear assets, according to a media report.

"Imran Khan's job was to save Pakistan, not just the PTI. He spoke of Pakistan's nuclear assets at a rally questioning the safety and integrity of assets when he should have been seen protecting them rather than implying Pakistan was a rogue state," Sherry Rehman, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country's Senate said while addressing a press conference, News International reported.

During a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, Khan who was ousted after the recent no-confidence motion against his government, questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of what he called "robbers" and "thieves", referring to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime.

"When you take an oath to the country, you promise to put it before your own interest; Khan is making Pakistan pay the price for his disregard for the sanctity of the oath. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship; you cannot label those who oppose you as traitors," Rehman said.

Rehman went on to label Imran Khan as a "security risk" to the country, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.

Pakistani Army on Thursday had rubbished Imran Khan's allegations raising doubts over the country's capability to safeguard its nuclear assets.

PPP's Rehman also used the press conference to talk about the "foreign conspiracy" allegations of Imran Khan saying that PTI tried to divide the country for its own gains by feeding this conspiracy narrative to the nation.

"The PTI is simply upset due to the true neutrality of the state institutions and the establishment," Rehman said.