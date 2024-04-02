Imran Khan alleges wife Bushra Bibi was ‘poisoned’ in sub-jail

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan alleged on Tuesday that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was “poisoned” while being imprisoned at his private residence in Islamabad, which was turned into a sub-jail, and asked to hold the country's army chief “responsible” if she is harmed in any way, news agency PTI reported. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi,his wife. (AP/File)

The PTI chief was attending the hearing in a 190 million pound Toshakhana corruption case in Adiala jail and told the judge that Bushra Bibi had “marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of poisoning,” the news agency's report added.

Asking the court that if anything happens to his wife, Pakistan Army chief (General Asim Munir) should be held responsible, further claiming that members of an intelligence agency were controlling everything at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad and Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. “I know who is behind it," The Express Tribune newspaper quoted the 71-year-old as saying.

Khan additionally called upon the court to mandate a medical examination for his 49-year-old wife, Bushra, to be conducted by Dr. Asim from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He expressed distrust in the doctor who had previously examined her. Khan also pressed for an inquiry into the alleged poisoning of Bushra.

Responding to the plea, the court instructed Khan to provide a comprehensive application detailing the request for Bushra's medical examination.

Both Imran Khan and his wife had their 14-year sentences suspended by a Pakistani court on Monday in the ‘Toshakhana corruption case’.

In January, Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in the same case, which revolves around the illicit sale of state gifts that Khan received during his tenure as prime minister. Toshakhana is a department within the cabinet division in Pakistan responsible for storing gifts and other valuable items received by officials, who are required to report all gifts to the department.

Bushra Bibi alleges poisoning by ‘popular toilet cleaner’

As per a PTI report, Bushra said that there were rumours within the party about her being an “American agent” and that she was “poisoned using a popular toilet cleaner.” She mentioned that "three drops" of the toilet cleaner were mixed into her food, asserting that a person's health declines after a month of ingestion.

"My eyes swell up, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach and food and water also taste bitter. Some suspicious substance was mixed in honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner was mixed in my food," claimed the former first lady.

"I was told by someone in jail about what was added to my food. I will not reveal any names," she said.

Bushra told the court that she had been treated respectfully at the Bani Gala sub-jail but noted that she was restricted from opening the windows for some time. Previously, PTI party alleged that Bushra was given "poisonous food" while in custody, stating that she experienced severe pain.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)