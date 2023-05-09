Home / World News / Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: 'PTI chief's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak interior minister
Live

Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: 'PTI chief's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak interior minister

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday(Twitter/@PTIofficial)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Imran Khan arrested Live updates: Pakistan's former Prime Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case.

This comes just a day after Imran Khan accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him. Video footage captured the Rangers forcefully taking Khan and pushing him into a prison van. These Rangers typically work under the Interior Ministry, and their leadership often comprises of army officers on secondment.

The arrest was met with nationwide condemnation from the supporters of Khan, who is also a former cricket star. According to news agency AP, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official from PTI party said that Khan was dragged outside the Islamabad High Court and forced into a police vehicle by agents from the National Accountability Bureau.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    Imran Khan arrested for causing loss to national treasury in corruption case: Pak Minister

    Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case.

  • May 09, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    Police clash with protesters after former Pakistan PM's arrest

    Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year. His arrest follows months of political crisis and comes hours after the powerful military rebuked the former international cricketer for alleging a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

  • May 09, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    Islamabad HC takes notice of Imran Khan's arrest, summons officials

    After the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq summoned the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Interior Secretary within “15 minutes”, ANI reported citing Geo News.

  • May 09, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    What is Al-Qadir Trust case in which ex-Pak PM Imran Khan has been arrested?

    A NAB official confirmed news agency PTI that said that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab. Read more

  • May 09, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    'Khan's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak Interior minister

    Pakistan Interior Minister on Imran Khan arrest said that the PTI chief's land fraud is worth between PKR 5 to 7 billion and that Khan and his wife got huge lands from a property tycoon in return for a favour to him, Reuters reported.

  • May 09, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    Imran Khan referred to 7-member medical board for medical examination: Report

    Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination, ANI reported citing Pakistan's ARY News

  • May 09, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    Imran Khan granted bail in multiple cases prior to his arrest in Pakistan

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday for multiple cases just hours before he was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court, news agency PTI reported.

  • May 09, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    Arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty: Senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

    "The arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty, terrorism and hooliganism, which is being shown in the whole world by beating Imran Khan. This is an incompetent failure of the government," senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweets

  • May 09, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    PTI workers take to streets protesting against Imran Khan's arrest

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Tuesday took to streets to stage protest against the party chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

  • May 09, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    Imran Khan was undergoing biometric process before Rangers broke: PTI leader

    Imran Khan who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, senior party leader Shireen Mazari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    Following Imran Khan’s arrest, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as several PTI workers staged protests across the city and created a riots-like situation, media reports said.

  • May 09, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    Pakistan police impost prohibitory orders in Islamabad after PTI workers stage protest

    Pakistan police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers, news agency PTI reported.

  • May 09, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    Islamabad HC asked police chief to appear before court after Imran Khan's arrest

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest prompted IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to direct the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported.

    The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would “summon” the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

  • May 09, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    ‘Ready to die than live under these duffers’: Imran Khan before his arrest

    "I am ready to die than live under these duffers, the question is are you ready? There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," Imran Khan said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

  • May 09, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    Imran Khan taken into custody by Rangers when travelled to Islamabad

    Imran Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges.

  • May 09, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    Imran Khan did not appear despite notices: Pak govt

    “Imran did not appear despite the notices, NAB has arrested him for damaging the national treasury. No violence was done to them,” tweeted Pakistan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Khan

  • May 09, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    Islamabad police to impose Section 144 

    "Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," Islamabad police warned as PTI called for supporters to take to the streets in protest.

  • May 09, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    Ex-Pak PM's party releases video of his arrest

  • May 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    Imran Khan's arrest, a day after military warning to him on ‘baseless allegations’

    Former Pakistan Prime Mininister Imran Khan's arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him, AFP reported.

  • May 09, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    Imran Khan before leaving to Islamabad

    Hours before former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad high court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him. Read more

  • May 09, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urge upporters to take to streets after Imran Khan's arrest

    Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to take to the streets after his arrest but police warned that an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people would be strictly enforced.

  • May 09, 2023 03:56 PM IST

    Ex-Pak PM being tortured, claims his party PTI

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that its party chief Imran Khan was being tortured after being arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court on Tuesday, but it was not confirmed independently. Read more

  • May 09, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    PTI claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested. "There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan before his arrest

  • May 09, 2023 03:47 PM IST

    Former Pak PM arrested at Islamabad High Court

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, his party said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pak pm imran khan

Pakistan's Imran Khan arrested: What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 06:10 PM IST

Imran Khan, who was present at the Islamabad high court for two hearings, was arrested by Rangers from the premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest.(AFP file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Supreme Court in Sri Lanka decriminalizes homosexuality

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 05:13 PM IST

The Supreme Court, after hearing more than a dozen petitions on both sides of the argument, ruled that homosexuality was not unconstitutional.

LGBTQ rights activists in Sri Lanka have been campaigning for years to change the law in a country where homosexuality was still punishable.(HT File Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Imran Khan, the cricket star who ditched his playboy image to rule Pakistan

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Khan had for months averted arrest in a number of cases registered against him that include charges of instigating crowds to violence.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

VIDEO | Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan 'abducted' by massive crowd of security personnel

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Imran Khan arrested: Video shared by Khan's PTI shows ex-prime minister dragged away by a horde of security personnel.

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan being taken away by a horde of security personnel outside the Islamabad High Court. (Source: PTI/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Hours before arrest, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's claim: ‘For two reasons’

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the neighbourhood.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures in a video statement, at an unknown location in Pakistan, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.(Twitter / Imran Khan)
ByHT News Desk

‘Imran Khan abducted, being tortured', claims PTI after ex-Pak PM's ‘arrest’

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The PTI alleged that Imran Khan was being tortured after being reportedly arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema.
ByAniruddha Dhar

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad high court

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Imran Khan was reportedly arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers on Tuesday.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Putin vows ‘victory’ in Ukraine at World War II parade

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to pursue his invasion of Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin’s enemies of seeking to dismember Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

China, Canada in tit-for-tat diplomat expulsion as ties plunge

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Beijing’s retaliatory measure comes a day after Justin Trudeau’s government expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, accused of attempting to intimidate Canadian lawmaker, Michael Chong

A man walks past the entrance of the building where Canada’s consul general facilities are located in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. (AFP)
BySutirtho Patranobis

WGA strike pulls these late night talk-shows, soap operas off-air. Details here

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 12:00 PM IST

In a move that's sure to leave viewers unamused, late-night talk shows have gone dark due to a WGAstrike that has brought television production to a standstill

People picket outside of Paramount Pictures studios during the Hollywood writers strike on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Scripted TV series, late-night talk shows, film and streaming productions are being interrupted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.(Getty Images via AFP)
ByPaurush Omar

China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's move

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Canada earlier on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat

Police and traffic police stand outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday. China said Canada has ‘sabotaged’ relations between the two nations by expelling a Chinese diplomat Ottawa has accused of seeking to intimidate a lawmaker critical of Beijing. (AFP)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Ottawa expels Chinese diplomat for threatening Canadian lawmaker’s family

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has been with China’s Consulate in Toronto since 2018. He is expected to leave Canada within five days

Police and traffic police stand outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday. China said Canada has ‘sabotaged’ relations between the two nations by expelling a Chinese diplomat Ottawa has accused of seeking to intimidate a lawmaker critical of Beijing. (AFP)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

Duke of Sussex's ‘30 minute' visit for Coronation raises eyebrows

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Prince Harry's brief visit to the Coronation of King Charles III has sparked a plethora of speculation about tensions within the Royal Family.

Britain's Prince Harry attends the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)(AP)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Ghostwriter spills tea on Prince Harry's memoir. Reveals fights, bonding moments

world news
Published on May 09, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Prince Harry's memoir, released earlier this year, was a candid look into his life in the royal spotlight

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain.(via REUTERS)
ByPaurush Omar

President Biden lends support to WGA strike, says writers deserve ‘fair deal’

world news
Updated on May 09, 2023 09:01 AM IST

President Biden has publicly commented on the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike

US President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of 'American Born Chinese' in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
ByPaurush Omar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out