Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: 'PTI chief's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak interior minister

Imran Khan arrested Live updates: Pakistan's former Prime Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case.

This comes just a day after Imran Khan accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him. Video footage captured the Rangers forcefully taking Khan and pushing him into a prison van. These Rangers typically work under the Interior Ministry, and their leadership often comprises of army officers on secondment.

The arrest was met with nationwide condemnation from the supporters of Khan, who is also a former cricket star. According to news agency AP, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official from PTI party said that Khan was dragged outside the Islamabad High Court and forced into a police vehicle by agents from the National Accountability Bureau.

