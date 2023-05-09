Home / World News / ‘Imran Khan abducted, being tortured', claims PTI after ex-Pakistan PM's ‘arrest’

‘Imran Khan abducted, being tortured', claims PTI after ex-Pakistan PM's ‘arrest’

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 09, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The PTI alleged that Imran Khan was being tortured after being reportedly arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that its party chief Imran Khan was being tortured after being arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court on Tuesday, but it was not confirmed independently.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema.
PTI leader Musarrat Cheema.

"State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

Follow Live Updates on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

"They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," PTI leader Musarrat Cheema said in a video message.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry earlier said the court has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

"Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded," he added.

Khan has been facing several cases since his ouster through a no-trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
rangers pak pm imran khan pakistan + 1 more
rangers pak pm imran khan pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out