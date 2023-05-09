Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: Ex-Pak PM 'badly pushed, injured,' claims PTI
Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers.
Imran Khan arrested Live updates: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country's powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.
TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.
May 09, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty: Senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
"The arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty, terrorism and hooliganism, which is being shown in the whole world by beating Imran Khan. This is an incompetent failure of the government," senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweets
May 09, 2023 05:00 PM IST
PTI workers take to streets protesting against Imran Khan's arrest
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Tuesday took to streets to stage protest against the party chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.
May 09, 2023 04:48 PM IST
Imran Khan was undergoing biometric process before Rangers broke: PTI leader
Imran Khan who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, senior party leader Shireen Mazari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Following Imran Khan’s arrest, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as several PTI workers staged protests across the city and created a riots-like situation, media reports said.
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM IST
Pakistan police impost prohibitory orders in Islamabad after PTI workers stage protest
Pakistan police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers, news agency PTI reported.
May 09, 2023 04:37 PM IST
Islamabad HC asked police chief to appear before court after Imran Khan's arrest
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest prompted IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to direct the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported.
The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would “summon” the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.
May 09, 2023 04:32 PM IST
‘Ready to die than live under these duffers’: Imran Khan before his arrest
"I am ready to die than live under these duffers, the question is are you ready? There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," Imran Khan said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.
May 09, 2023 04:24 PM IST
Imran Khan taken into custody by Rangers when travelled to Islamabad
May 09, 2023 04:21 PM IST
Imran Khan did not appear despite notices: Pak govt
“Imran did not appear despite the notices, NAB has arrested him for damaging the national treasury. No violence was done to them,” tweeted Pakistan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Khan
May 09, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Islamabad police to impose Section 144
"Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," Islamabad police warned as PTI called for supporters to take to the streets in protest.
May 09, 2023 04:10 PM IST
Ex-Pak PM's party releases video of his arrest
May 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST
Imran Khan's arrest, a day after military warning to him on ‘baseless allegations’
Former Pakistan Prime Mininister Imran Khan's arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him, AFP reported.
May 09, 2023 04:02 PM IST
Imran Khan before leaving to Islamabad
Hours before former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad high court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him. Read more
May 09, 2023 03:59 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urge upporters to take to streets after Imran Khan's arrest
Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to take to the streets after his arrest but police warned that an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people would be strictly enforced.
May 09, 2023 03:56 PM IST
Ex-Pak PM being tortured, claims his party PTI
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that its party chief Imran Khan was being tortured after being arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court on Tuesday, but it was not confirmed independently. Read more
May 09, 2023 03:51 PM IST
PTI claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested. "There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan before his arrest
May 09, 2023 03:47 PM IST
Former Pak PM arrested at Islamabad High Court
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, his party said.