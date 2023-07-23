Imran Khan drama made Pakistan laughingstock of the world: Joe Biden's adviser

Adviser to US President Joe Biden on Arts, Shahid Ahmed Khan, said that America has nothing to do with the internal politics of Pakistan after the US senators wrote a general letter regarding human rights in the country. The letter is about Pakistan and not for Imran Khan, he said, adding that the former prime minister's “cypher drama” had turned the country into a laughing stock around the globe. Pakistan remains a crucial nation for the US and is not ignored by Washington owing to its relationship with China, he said. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

If the letter of the American senators was so important, Pakistan would not have received the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance, Shahid Ahmed Khan continued.

Pakistan spoils relations with the countries and institutions where its interests are connected, he said, saying that the IMF was not happy with the local leadership of the country. The IMF was also upset that the agreement made in the previous government tenure was not implemented, he said.

American diplomats did not even talk to the Pakistani government about this and most of the Pakistanis living in the US are not interested in the politics there, he said.

The Cypher controversy is related to allegations levelled by Imran Khan, who was ousted via a parliamentary vote in April last year. Imran Khan alleged that Washington orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and brandished the cypher at a public rally to back his claims.

Earlier this week, Imran said that the revival of the cypher controversy is “an attempt to disqualify him” from contesting elections by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The PTI chief accused prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, and others of hatching a plot to remove him from the political arena.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail