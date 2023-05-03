Don't make ‘a joke out of us’: Pakistan court warns ‘absent’ Imran Khan

Interim bail can be cancelled, a court in Pakistan warned former prime minister Imran Khan expressing its dissatisfaction over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief's absence from court hearings in various cases, Dawn newspaper reported. While hearing Imran Khan's interim bail plea in a case involving murder attempt charges filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarian Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Islamabad High Court said that the former premier has made a "joke out of the courts" and asked him to appear in the court.

"If the petitioner, Imran Khan, does not appear during court timings [today], will dismiss the interim bail. The judge added that the former premier has made a joke out of the courts,” the report quoted the court as saying.

Responding to the court, senator from Imran Khan's party Shibli Faraz said in a tweet that the former PM “respected the courts” but was absent because of his injured leg.

"Imran Khan’s leg got injured again yesterday at the Lahore High Court due to the jostling brought about because of the lack of security provided by the government. Doctors have advised [Imran] to rest for 10 days. Upon recuperating, he will again face the cases filed on political bases. [Imran] Khan sahib respects the courts,” Shibli Faraz said.

This comes as over 100 cases have been registered against Imran Khan since he was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

