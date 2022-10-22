Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imran Khan was prepping for a long march. Now, faces a protracted legal battle

Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Imran Khan: Imran Khan rejected the charges against him and vowed to contest his disqualification legally.

Imran Khan: Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case by the election body of the country, he is set to face a major legal battle to regain his political turf. The Toshakhana case owing to which Imran Khan was disqualified was related to hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts that he received from foreign leaders when he was the premier.

With the disqualification verdict, Imran Khan lost membership of parliament and has been barred from contesting elections for five years.

Following the verdict, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan rejected the charges against him and vowed to contest his disqualification legally.

His party's leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called the verdict a “shameful decision” and one that has “disgraced the 220-million-strong-nation”.

“They are only targeting Imran Khan…Who are you [ECP] to take this decision?” Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said.

The constitutional path will take Imran Khan many weeks if not months before the whole process is complete as the former prime minister will need to appeal to the high court and then the supreme court.

Since a proper appeal can only be filed after the receipt of an attested copy of the judgment signed by all the members of the election body of the country, Imran Khan will have to wait as one of the members has been absent.

Imran Khan is currently a member of the parliament from the Mianwali district of Punjab .

