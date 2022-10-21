Home / World News / Imran Khan banned by Pak Election Commission from holding public office: Report

Imran Khan banned by Pak Election Commission from holding public office: Report

world news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:52 PM IST

Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office.

Pak election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran khan from public office: Report(REUTERS)
Pak election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran khan from public office: Report(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan pakistan
imran khan pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out