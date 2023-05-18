Imran Khan to be arrested tonight? Pakistan official responds as police ‘surround’ ex-PM's house

The provincial government of Punjab currently has no plans to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, Amir Mir, a spokesman for the provincial government said.

Police block a main road leading to the residence of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan in Lahore on Wednesday, (Bloomberg)

In an interview to Geo News, Mir said the government will reveal its plans after the 24-hour deadline expires. He clarified that no action would be taken at Khan's residence in Zaman Park in Lahore before the deadline of 2pm. The statement comes even as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman expressed fears of potential arrest in a tweet, claiming that the police had surrounded his house.

Mir accused Khan of inciting people and stated that the cricketer-turned-politician was lying. The minister added that the police would not conduct an operation at the residence. However, the government has evidence suggesting the presence of 30-40 “terrorists” involved in the May 9 attacks on military installations at Zaman Park.

The minister speculated that Khan may ask those individuals to leave the premises, and once they do, the government will proceed with their arrest. Mir emphasised that multiple agencies' reports point to the presence of these individuals at Khan's residence.

The police deployment was likely to anger Khan's many followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces. Last week, Khan supporters had attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and detained.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city and the capital of the Punjab region.

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter after 200 police officers surrounded the house, and a prison van appeared on the scene.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest," Khan tweeted. “ Police have surrounded my house.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mirsaid Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid. Mir told a news conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and that more raids are planned.

