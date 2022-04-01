Imran Khan: Powerful nation angry with my Moscow trip, but backs India that imports Russian oil

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country" that supported India was angry over his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. His statement came as Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over America’s alleged "interference" in its internal affairs.

The Pakistan National Assembly was set to vote on a no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Khan on Sunday.

The 69-year-old cricketing star-turned-politician, who addressed the Islamabad Security Dialogue during the day, said an independent foreign policy was crucial for the country, and Pakistan could so far never reach its true potential because of its dependent syndrome on other powerful nations. "A county without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people," he said.

Khan addressed the nation a day ago wherein he said a foreign nation was involved in sending a message that said he needed to be removed failing which Pakistan would have to face consequences.

The Prime Minister said taking independent decisions while prioritising the interests of a nation was extremely important rather than submitting to the will of other countries in exchange for foreign aid. He said a "powerful country" had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Russia, which took place right when Moscow launched a war against Ukraine. "On the other hand, it is supporting its ally India which imports oil from Russia,” he added.

Pakistan summoned the acting US envoy in Islamabad to the foreign ministry over a "threatening" letter and an alleged “foreign-funded plot” against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Khan.

The US diplomat was summoned hours after the country’s top decision-making body on national security voiced concern over the issue during a meeting chaired by Khan on Thursday.

In his speech, Khan said his government had pursued an independent foreign policy. "How come a country can interfere in the affairs of an independent State," he said. "But not to blame them, as it is our fault because we gave them this impression."

He said Pakistan’s elite threw the nation to the altar and put its self-respect at stake due to vested interests.

Last month, Pakistan abstained from voting on a resolution moved in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calling on Russia to stop the war against Ukraine, and urged that the conflict be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

