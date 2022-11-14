Imran Khan's dig at Pakistan army: ‘They can play a constructive role in my future plans’

The Pakistan Army can play a constructive role in his future plans for Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan has said. Khan is embroiled in a war of words with the country's establishment, which has only gotten worse, following the assassination attempt on him this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an apparent dig at the country's army, Khan, in an interview with The Financial Times, said that even though the people give responsibility to the elected government, the authority lies somewhere else.

"The army can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan," he told the British daily in a wide-ranging interview. "But it has to be that balance. You cannot have an elected government which has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies somewhere else."

On Sunday, Pakistan President Arif Alvi, who belongs to Imran's party, talked about his 'backdoor' efforts to reach out to all political players as well as the powers that be to find a workable solution.

Also Read | ‘Will not bow down’: Imran Khan vows to continue protest march a day after attack

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Backdoor talks are underway with the institutions that matter to sort out the differences (among the players). If the talks succeed, they will be in the public domain. I am playing the role of a mediator as the supreme commander of the armed forces, but I am not a broker," he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Alvi also added that he was also playing his role in defusing tensions between the institution and party chief Imran Khan.

This week, Khan claimed the decision to appoint the next army chief of Pakistan will be made in London, as he slammed both PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the UK, to meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Imran Khan outs list of 3 suspects for attack. PM Sharif, ISI officer among them

"Today, a spectacle is taking place in London. Nowhere does such a scene takes place. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. What is the purpose of the meeting? Talks are being held on the decision to choose the Pakistan army chief," said the PTI chief, in a video posted on his party's social media handles, in reference to Shehbaz's purported talks on the appointment of the next army chief. "The important decisions of the country are taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years," he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that the criteria for the next army chief's appointment should be based on "merit." "Whoever fits the merit, should be appointed the army chief," said Imran Khan via video link, during the PTI's long march, as quoted by Geo News.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Criticizing Pakistan's PM for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz, Khan said that he went to a house "made of stolen money" to meet a "convict" in London. This report of Nawaz's return comes a few days after the Pakistan PM went to London to meet the PML-N supremo, following his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

The Dawn newspaper reported that this visit comes less than a month before the end of Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure on November 29. The Pakistan daily said that Shehbaz is reportedly there to consult Nawaz on the appointment of the next Pakistan army chief.

The political slugfest, which started with Imran Khan's ouster from power in April by a no-confidence vote, has worsened after the alleged assassination bid on him earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}