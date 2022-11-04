Imran Khan supporters hold widespread protests after attack on him | Video

Hours after Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was injured when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle, his supporters are holding widespread protests across the country. In a video posted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), several people can be seen protesting in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"When non-political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening Imran Khan, the mistrust in the Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Corps Commander House Peshawar!" PTI tweeted.

In another video of the protests, PTI wrote: “Protest continues in Faisalabad, people are very angry”.

The PTI chief was shot at and injured at a political rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad - nearly 200km from the capital Islamabad on Thursday as he led a rally against the government.

Imran Khan is said to be out of danger and undergoing treatment. Reportedly, while one person was killed in the firing, a few others - including his party leader and senator Faisal Javed Khan, were injured.

Meanwhile, Khan's aide Asad Umar in a video statement said that the PTI chief believes “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer were behind the attack”.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has also said the attack on Khan was a "well-planned assassination attempt”, reported Reuters.

