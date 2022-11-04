‘Will not bow down’: Imran Khan vows to continue protest march a day after attack

Ex Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan - the target of an 'assassination attempt' Thursday - has vowed to continue his 'Haqeeqi Azadi' protest march, officials from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party told news agency PTI this morning. Khan, 70, was shot in the leg after two gunmen opened fire during a political rally in Wazirabad in Pak's Punjab province.

اب سے کچھ دیر پہلے عمران خان صاحب سے ملاقات ہوئی!الحمدللہ انکا آپریشن ہو گیا اور وہ اللہ کے فضل سے تندرست ہیں! انکے جذبے کو سلام! انھوں نے کہا کہ وہ آخری سانس تک اس قوم کے لئے اپنی جدوجہد جاری رکھیں گے! پوری قوم کی دعاؤں کا شکریہ! اللّٰہ پر ایمان۔۔مشکلات سے نکلے گا پاکستان — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 3, 2022

One of those injured in the attack was the former PM's aide, Faisal Javed Khan, who later said the PTI chief will meet officials today to decide if his march will continue.

The 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march is aimed at pressuring the Pak government into calling for snap polls. A nationwide protest march has also been called by the PTI and will continue until Khan's demands are met, party secretary general Asad Umar tweeted.

آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

Other party officials, such as former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, have said the campaign will not stop. "The real freedom long march will continue and the movement for people's rights will remain until an announcement on the general elections," he said.

Imran Khan will hold a party meeting at 1 pm today InshaALLAH.

Future course of action to be decided. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 4, 2022

The former prime minister - ousted in April after losing a no-confidence vote - was rushed to hospital and is understood to be out of danger. According to media reports, two people - including one of the gunmen - were killed in the attack, in which several were also injured.

In his first words after the attack, Khan named prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (who he accuses of having conspired with the United States to remove him), interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, and a high-ranking Army official as those who behind the attempted 'assassination'.

The Pak prime minister tweeted after the attack to condemn it and demand detailed reports from provicial police and administrative officials.

