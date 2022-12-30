Imran Khan's party to protest against Pakistan's ‘sinking economy’ from today

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will to hold a protest against inflation and Pakistan's "sinking economy" from Friday, Dawn reported. PTI chairman Imran Khan will join supporters after three weeks, the leader added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Is Kanye West missing? His ex-business manager says can't find him: Report

"From tomorrow, demonstrations will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy [...] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that the protests will be led by PTI members of the national assembly in the constituencies and that the movement will continue in every city, according to Dawn.

"These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

"After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next plan of action," Fawad Chaudhry added.

Asserting a demand made earlier by Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that elections are the "only way out", stressing that the idea of bringing in a technocrat government "will not be tolerated" in Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Andrew Tate arrested using Greta Thunberg clapback video. Moral of story is…

"If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocrat government. They will only accept general elections," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry linked the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan to the ruling government's Afghan policy and called it the “reversal of the PTI government's policy on Afghanistan.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail