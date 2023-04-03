Imran Khan's warning to Pakistan: 'can be like Türkiye or become...'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan urged his compatriots on Monday not to let the country descend into a scenario similar to Myanmar, warning that the country is at a crossroads where it can become Myanmar or resist like Türkiye.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Today we stand at a turning point in our constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. Everyone must choose whether they stand, as PTI does, with the Constitution, Rule of Law & democracy; or with a corrupt mafia, law of the jungle & fascism," the cricketer-turned-politician wrote on Twitter.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who is facing graft allegations and is under fire from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal administration, was alluding to the military's evident participation in political decisions. (ALSO READ: Pakistan's general Bajwa wanted to restore ties with India? Imran Khan says…)

The former prime minister said the country is at a crossroads where it could become another military-controlled country like Myanmar or follow Türkiye, which thwarted a military coup attempt in July 2016.

Myanmar junta rule

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Myanmar, which has been under authoritarian military rule for several decades, except for a brief period of partial democracy in 2011, fell back into the hands of the junta when the Southeast Asian country's top commanders led a putsch in February 2021, detaining then-state counsellor (equivalent to prime minister) Aung San Suu Kyi. She is presently imprisoned after being convicted on numerous corruption charges. (ALSO READ: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extended to 26 years)

Turkish military's failed coup attempt

On July 15, 2016, a part of the Turkish military began a planned operation in several major cities to overthrow the government and remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, marking the fourth coup attempt in the country's political history since 1960. People, however, fought, and with the aid of loyalist soldiers and police, they thwarted the coup attempt in a matter of hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}