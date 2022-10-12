Home / World News / Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extended to 26 years

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extended to 26 years

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 09:57 AM IST

Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government.

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi(AP)
Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi(AP)
PTI |

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges on Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government.

She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving USD 550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted several years ago of drug trafficking.

Read more: To counter China's pressure, Taiwan's warship plan

She had already been sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country's official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and five other corruption charges.

Supporters and independent analysts say all the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military's seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the next election that the military has promised in 2023.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aung san suu kyi myanmar
aung san suu kyi myanmar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out