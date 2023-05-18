Imran Khan says for him reprimanding Pakistan army 'is like criticising my kids'

Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and the country may face disintegration, former prime minister Imran Khan warned, accusing the Shehbaz Sharif government of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against his party. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief asserted that the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone,” he said.

"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” Imran Khan added.

On the unrest that followed his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, Imran Khan said that it was a “pure conspiracy”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation,” he said.

Defending his criticism of Pakistan's army, Imran Khan said: “When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids. I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions’ internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me."

The former premier also cited a recent survey which showed that Pakistan’s 70 per cent population was standing with his party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON