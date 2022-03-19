Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan should step down to end crisis, says ruling PTI founding member
Imran Khan should step down to end crisis, says ruling PTI founding member

Several disgruntled PTI legislators said that they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.
While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 03:16 PM IST
Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, Founding member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Najeeb Haroon said the only way to end the turmoil is the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

"The PM (Imran Khan) should resign and bring forward any other member from the party to become prime minister," Haroon said in the Geo News programme.

"That's the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end," he stated.

"The country can no longer sustain instability and PM Imran Khan must shed his stubbornness and somebody else from within the party be brought forward as the prime ministerial candidate," he suggested, according to Geo News.

As the date of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inches closer, several disgruntled Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling PTI party said that they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

Not only this, one of them has claimed that three federal ministers have already quit the PTI.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

imran khan pakistan tehreek-e-insaf
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
