Imran Khan to be back in action in 2 to 3 days, says his party leader

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will return to the political arena within two to three days following his surgery after being injured in an assassination bid, his party leader said.

Imran Khan suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday while he was on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province. Imran Khan was leading a protest march against the government.

His party PTI's leader Hammad Azhar said that Imran Khan would return to the political stage within two to three days. The leader also said that the party would continue the protests, Geo News channel reported.

Imran Khan's attacker was "a religious fanatic engineered at a studio", Hammad Azhar said.

Following the attack, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and major general Faisal Naseer were part of a plot to assassinate him.

"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," Imran Khan said.

In its response, Pakistan's army in a statement said, "The baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for."

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif urged chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations

