Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi fears he could be 'poisoned' in jail

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi fears he could be 'poisoned' in jail

ByMallika Soni
Oct 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST

This treatment is inhumane and constitutes a breach of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, Bushra Bibi said.

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek more security for her husband in Adiala jail as she feared that he could be “poisoned”. Imran Khan has been detained in prison since he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on August 5. The case relates to his alleged failure to properly disclose gifts he received while in government.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

Raising concern for her husband's safety in prison, Bushra Bibi filed a petition on Monday with the IHC. She expressed concerns that there might be attempts to harm Imran Khan through food tampering, emphasising that her husband is not getting the entitled facilities as mentioned in the prison manual.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi noted previous instances where other prisoners were provided certain privileges like home-cooked meals but her husband has been denied such privileges, she claimed.

Read more: Pakistan People's Party 'only party' that wants elections: PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

According to the jail manual, Imran Khan was supposed to be provided with facilities like a TV, newspapers, servants, a mattress, a chair and a table in the jail.

This treatment is inhumane and constitutes a breach of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, she said, urging the IHC to intervene and ensure the enforcement of court orders regarding the provision of proper facilities to her husband in the jail.

Requesting to instruct the responsible medical officer to ensure the supply of healthy food to the former prime minister, she also asked the court to direct the relevant authorities to grant the privilege of exercising and taking walks to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was transferred to Adiala Jail despite his recent requests to not shift him from the Attock District Jail

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
Imran Khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP