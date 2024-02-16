 Imran Khan's wife falls sick in Pakistan jail, claims her sister: ‘Reason is…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Imran Khan's wife falls sick in Pakistan jail, claims her sister: ‘Reason is…’

Imran Khan's wife falls sick in Pakistan jail, claims her sister: ‘Reason is…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Bushra Bibi's Health: Bushra Bibi's sister alleged that her life is in danger at the jail.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is unwell after eating food provided at the Adiala jail where she has been lodged as she serves her imprisonment in Toshakhana and 'un-Islamic' Nikkah cases, media reports claimed citing her sister Maryamn Riaz Wattoo. Bushra Bibi's sister alleged that her life is in danger at the jail.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is seen. (File)
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is seen. (File)

What Bushra Bibi's sister said on her health?

"My sister's condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days," Bushra Bibi's sister said. Bushra Bibi was "given" harmful food at the jail, she claimed. Home food has not been allowed for her, she added, demanding an investigation into the matter.

Maryamn Riaz Wattoo said, “We fear that Bushra Bibi is given some harmful food and it is the authorities' responsibility to bring the perpetrators to book.”

She further said that her sister could never turn against Imran Khan.

"She is with Khan Sahib and she will be with Khan Sahib forever," she said.

What are the cases against Bushra Bibi?

This comes after a trial court handed seven-year sentences to both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case. The case was registered after a plea by Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Maneka who claimed that her marriage to Imran Khan was illegal and un-Islamic.

Khawar Maneka called Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage "fraudulent" claiming that the marriage was solemnised during her iddat after her divorce from him.

The petition reportedly read, “That above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period.”

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have also been sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case.

