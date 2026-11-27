Many years before smart glasses and other small wearable computers were commonplace, American company Xybernaut was working on computers that you could wear while working. In 1999, the company announced its Mobile Assistant IV, or MA IV, a wearable personal computer built to provide access to digital information without the need for a laptop computer in hand. The system consisted of a mini head-mounted display, a computer that was worn on a belt, a separate battery pack, and a number of cords and accessories. The system did not place all computer components in a single package as you might do today with a modern wearable. Rather, the company spread the components across the user's body, connecting them with cords.

A computer designed to be worn rather than carried

Representative AI image of a field worker using a wearable computer, featuring a head-mounted display and belt-mounted hardware. (AI-generated) more less

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Xybernaut, founded in 1990 in Virginia, built wearable computers that allowed workers to access computer files, technical manuals, and other communication options even as they moved around. According to Powerhouse Collection, the MA IV was produced by Xybernaut in 1999 and acquired by the museum for its collection on 5 January 2000. The exhibited system was preserved with a magnesium alloy computer unit, head-mounted display, mini keyboard, lithium-ion battery, charger, video camera adapter, a camera lens, and a specialised vest with compartments for the components.

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The computer had an Intel Pentium processor at 200 MHz, 32 MB of memory, and a modular 2.1 GB hard drive. It used Windows NT and could run speech recognition software such as IBM Via Voice Dragon NaturallySpeaking. The software specifications were the same as those of the desktop PCs of the time, when laptops were much bigger and heavier than they are today.

A tiny display and computer connected through cables

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{{^usCountry}} The MA IV’s most visible feature was its small 1.1-inch monochrome head-mounted display. The VGA screen had a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels. Its image was reflected on a tiny reflector in front of one eye by special optics. Powerhouse Collection notes that the arrangement produced an apparent viewing area like a conventional 15 monitor viewed from a distance of about two feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MA IV’s most visible feature was its small 1.1-inch monochrome head-mounted display. The VGA screen had a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels. Its image was reflected on a tiny reflector in front of one eye by special optics. Powerhouse Collection notes that the arrangement produced an apparent viewing area like a conventional 15 monitor viewed from a distance of about two feet. {{/usCountry}}

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There was a microphone on top, an earpiece on the bottom, and a tiny video camera. The operator could access data via a small hand-held keyboard, voice commands, or optional input devices worn on the wrist. The computer was worn on a belt or in the vest, with the battery and accessories carried separately. Cables led to the display, power supply, and computer, all of which formed one wearable system.

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Nevertheless, the setup was not always easy or comfortable. A May 1999 article by The Washington Post wrote that the head-mounted display became unwieldy after long use. The several cables connecting to the system were unwieldy. The reviewers saw the challenge in balancing a long enough cable with freedom of movement. Battery life was generally under three hours or less, depending on the program and use.

A woman demonstrates an early head-mounted computer display and wired glove system, illustrating the wearable technology of the late 1990s.

Industrial applications offered a glimpse of future computing

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Although peculiar to MA IV, this feature was intended to be used for real-world workplace scenarios rather than entertainment. Maintenance technicians could look at electronic manuals when working on equipment, stockroom clerks could read inventory details without having to wander back to the desktop terminal over and over again, and inspectors could access technical records while they were out in the field. According to an August 1999 report by FCW, U.S. Customs officers working at the border crossing between Arizona and Mexico used Xybernaut wearable computers to look up vehicle information from a remote database. This resulted in officers being able to check information at the checkpoints instead of returning to the computer terminal.

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The MA IV was a costly undertaking. At the time, it was listed in the press at around $4,995. However, as the company pointed out, Xyrbernaut had shown that a computer could be worn on the body and carried around by clothes and accessories rather than perched on a desk or computer screen. The MA IV was also a step down the road to high technology of the 21st century, presaging smart glasses and industrial augmented reality systems and wearable hands-free computers. Although its cables, battery, and weight hint at the high-tech limitations of the late 1990s, the Mobile Assistant IV is an early example of computer technology integrated into the workday.