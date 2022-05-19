Watch: In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'

Former US President George W Bush accidentally said Iraq instead of Ukraine as he was condemning the invasion by calling it brutal and unjustified. But instead of Ukraine, Bush said Iraq, immediately correcting himself saying, "I mean of Ukraine." Taking a pause, he said, "Iraq too, anyway, I am 75," following which the audience broke into laughter. Bush was speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday where the gaffe, what social media called Freudian slip, took place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of Bush's gaffe has gone viral on social media with Twitter users wondering that finally, he admitted that the Iraq invasion was unjustified.

Watch

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq...I mean, of Ukraine," Bush said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his presidency in 2003, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction leading to the killing of thousands of people.

Senator Nina Turner wrote George W Bush is a war criminal, while columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, "Took 20 years for George W Bush to finally confess".

Bush said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "cool little guy" and compared him to Winston Churchill. "The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine," Bush said. "In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON